WHITE TOWNSHIP
Sobriety checkpoint
State police at Troop A, Indiana, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on May 28.
Troopers said the event, which began at 10 p.m., yielded 80 traffic contacts, and led to the issuance of three citations, nine warnings and two arrests for driving under the influence.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
More church vandalism
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a church that has seen vandalism before had two incidents of it in recent weeks.
In April, a silver and red sign valued at $1,600 was damaged at Chestnut Grove Church along Lipp Road.
Then, between 10 p.m. May 25 and 9 a.m. May 26, a glass door valued at $500 was damaged.
Then, at 11:54 p.m. June 4, 4-by-4 glass windows, a motion detector, an outside light and a retaining wall were damaged at the church.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact state police at (814) 938-0510.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Road work flagger hit
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said Leonard D. Brown, 81, of Punxsutawney, was cited for careless driving and failure to render aid after his pickup truck struck flagger Jennifer K. Letham, 28, of Rochester Mills, at 3:46 p.m. Monday on Hillcrest Drive near its intersection with North Main Street (Route 36).
Letham was not injured. Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Miserock is awaiting a plea from Brown on those charges.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Truck overturns
A heavy-duty truck driven by Charles E. Grimm, 51, of Derry, went out of control Wednesday morning along state Route 217 and eventually overturned.
State police in the Kiski Valley said the crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. approximately a tenth of a mile north of the juncture with Water Works Road.
Grimm escaped injury. Troopers said he was cited for driving at an unsafe speed and other traffic counts, and Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers is awaiting a plea from Grimm on those charges.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 56-year-old Rural Valley man was seen urinating on the passenger-side rear tire of a disabled sport utility vehicle parked in the middle of Lumstead Road on May 31 at 6:45 p.m.
Troopers said the man was found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody for a breath test.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.