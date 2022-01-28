WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said miscellaneous goods valued at $79.81 were discovered stolen at 7:16 p.m. Jan. 14 from Walmart at 3100 Oakland Ave.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
DUI
A 26-year-old Ernest man was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at 3:41 a.m. Sunday along College Lodge and Mary Ann Hill roads.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the man displayed signs of intoxication. Charges in the matter are pending the results of blood tests.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Teen charged
At approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a 16-year-old Blairsville male physically assaulted a known, 46-year-old male relative, also from Blairsville, at an address along Campbells Mill Road.
Troopers said the teenager was charged accordingly.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol, drugs
On Jan. 20 at 9:45 p.m., state police said, a 21-year-old Seward man caused a crash by driving too fast for icy roadway conditions on Edgewood Lane at Faloon Hollow Road.
Troopers said further investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence and in possession of drug paraphernalia, and was arrested accordingly.
Gas station robbed
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 27-year-old Blairsville man unlawfully entered the one Stop Gas Station at 90 Indiana St. and took $3,301 in various denominations of U.S. currency as well as a gray metal lock box.
Troopers said the theft occurred on Dec. 23 between 3:15 and 3:25 a.m. No court docket was available for the arrest.