CENTER TOWNSHIP
Windows broken
An Ephrata, Lancaster County, couple told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that three unidentified individuals forced their way into a house they own along Eighth Street in Lucernemines, causing $150 damage to a window.
State police believe the burglars squatted in the home for a short period of time.
Anyone with information about the incident, which happened between June 14 and June 16, should call state police at (724) 357-1960.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 43-year-old Shelocta woman was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance and associated paraphernalia when she was stopped shortly after noon on June 30.
Troopers said the woman, who was not identified, physically resisted arrest and caused an obstruction of justice during the traffic stop on Route 119 South and Barrondale Road.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Jobless benefit fraud
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating a reported attempt to file for unemployment benefits in the name of a 51-year-old Robinson man.
Troopers said the victim was notified by his employer.
The incident occurred between June 28 and June 30.
State police said no money was lost nor any benefits granted.