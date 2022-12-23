BLAIRSVILLE
Vehicle stolen
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 12:44 am
BLAIRSVILLE
Vehicle stolen
Blairsville Borough Police Department is looking for someone who stole a vehicle between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday along South Brady Street, and then left it along McArthur Street, where it was found around 12:42 p.m. Thursday.
Chief Louis J. Sacco said the vehicle is a Silver 2015 Mercedes ML400 bearing PA registration LZT 2414, reportedly with damage to the front driver’s side.
Sacco asked anyone with information about the incident to please contact the Blairsville Borough Police at (724) 459-7555.
