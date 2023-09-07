INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police were called to Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St. on Tuesday at 9:28 a.m. for the report of an intoxicated male in the parking lot.
Officers said they arrived and located Devaughn Bryant, 35, of Indiana, who was found to be intoxicated and then arrested.
No report was available on the state courts website, but another docket dated Aug. 12 from state police at Troop A, Indiana, showed Bryant had been arrested for public drunkenness in White Township.
He pleaded guilty in that case on Aug. 18 before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 19-year-old female from Bristol, Bucks County, was cited for retail theft on Aug. 31 at 2:29 p.m. at Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
BLAIRSVILLE
Drugs discovered
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said methamphetamine, suboxone and a firearm were seized as the result of a consent search on Monday at 9:51 a.m. at an address along South Liberty Street and Artley Avenue.
There was no report of an arrest or charges in connection with that case.
HOMER CITY
PFA violation
State police at Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched on Aug. 30 at 11:28 a.m. to Beech Street for the report of a violation of a Protection From Abuse order.
Troopers said a 35-year-old man from Uniontown, Fayette County, sent messages to a third party in an attempt to make contact with a 32-year-old Homer City woman.
No docket was found for this case on the state courts website.
