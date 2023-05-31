INDIANA
Mountain bike stolen
An Indiana resident living along the 300 block of North Sixth Street told Indiana Borough Police Department that a green and blue Nishiki mountain bike was stolen from his home on or about May 21.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Disorderly conduct
On Monday at 6:53 p.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a disturbance along the 300 block of Washington Street.
Officers said Kesha Benell Webb, 28, who has addresses in Indiana and Phoenix, Ariz., was found to be highly intoxicated and attempting to assault an identified person.
Police said Webb resisted arrest and kicked at officers.
She was lodged in the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment by Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who held her there on $500 bond and set a preliminary hearing for June 6 at 11 a.m.
Underage drinking
On Saturday at approximately 2:18 a.m., Indiana Borough Police encountered an 18-year-old Cherry Tree man sitting along the side of Philadelphia Street with no shirt on.
Officers said the individual was found to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance to the point where he was a danger to himself or others.
Police said the man was arrested and placed in Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer, while citations were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
GREENSBURG
Passenger hurt in crash
A woman from Home, Indiana County, was taken to a hospital with what state police at Troop A, Greensburg, described as a suspected minor injury after a two-vehicle accident involving a state police unit at 1:46 p.m. Monday along East Pittsburgh Street (state Route 130) just west of Clark Street.
Troopers said Ariah M. Alabran, 21, was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Westmoreland Hospital for evaluation after the crash involving a Ford Fusion in which she was a passenger, driven by William J. Carter, 24, of Greensburg, and a Ford Explorer driven by Trooper Daniel T. Grabowski, 33, of Greensburg.
Neither driver was injured in the crash. State police said Carter was making a prohibited left turn out of a Rite Aid pharmacy parking lot where his vehicle collided with Grabowski’s vehicle.
Both vehicles were disabled and required towing.
State police said the crash was captured in its entirety on a mobile video recorder in the trooper’s vehicle.
Investigators said City of Greensburg police and fire departments and Greensburg Towing also assisted at the crash scene.
Carter was cited on multiple traffic counts. Greensburg Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.