INDIANA
DUI-crash
Indiana Borough Police Department investigated a hit-run incident shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Officers said they found the vehicle near where the crash occurred, into property along the 600 block of South Fourth Street, and found a 22-year-old Indiana man was under the influence of alcohol to the extent that he was unsafe to drive.
IBPD said the man was taken into custody, had a legal blood draw at Indiana Regional Medical Center, and was released to a sober adult.
Police said a criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Criminal trespass
Indiana Borough Police responded to reports of an unwanted male inside a residence along the 700 block of South Street at 5:33 a.m. Sunday.
Officers said Deron Vanbibber, 19, of Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County, refused to leave and was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who released him on $10,000 unsecured bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Firearms violation
Indiana Borough Police said a Blairsville man was found to be highly intoxicated on Sunday at 12:01 a.m. along the 100 block of South Sixth Street, and to be carrying a concealed weapon without a carry permit.
Police said the man was taken into custody and a criminal complaint was filed against him with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Disorderly conduct
Indiana Borough Police said several females were screaming at each other, attempting to fight, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street.
Court records show Halanna Howard, 23, of Pittsburgh, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Police said a second woman, a 21-year-old Indiana resident, also was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, but court records did not include her current case.
Underage drinking, other matters
Indiana Borough Police said an identified juvenile male faces a petition after he was found driving along the 200 block of South Seventh Street at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday without a license and having consumed enough alcohol to be deemed unsafe to drive.
Officers said the youth was taken into custody then released to his parents.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said a verbal argument was ongoing shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday along the 1000 block of Oakland Avenue.
Officers were able to locate the participants, including a 21-year-old Enola, Cumberland County, man whom officers said was under the influence of alcohol to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
Officers said he was cited for public drunkenness and released to a sober adult.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police said a juvenile passenger was found to be intoxicated during a traffic stop on Saturday at 1:45 a.m. along the 700 block of Washington Street.
Officers said the identified juvenile was cited for underage drinking and later released to a sober adult.
o o o
On Sunday at 12:37 a.m., Indiana Borough Police made contact with a 19-year-old Fairfield, Adams County, male seen along the 300 block of South Seventh Street carrying an open alcoholic beverage.
Officers cited him for violating the borough’s open container code.
o o o
On Sunday at 12:50 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to reports of a retail theft at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., and said an 18-year-old Pittsburgh male was taking items from the store, consumed an alcoholic beverage, and produced false identification.
He was cited on retail theft and underage drinking counts as well as having false identification.
o o o
On Sunday at 3:41 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., and found an 18-year-old Johnstown male who was observed to be intoxicated.
Police said he was cited for public drunkenness and underage drinking and later released to a sober adult.
o o o
On Monday at 12:47 a.m., an 18-year-old Bellwood, Blair County, male was seen vomiting inside Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave. Indiana Borough Police said the male was observed to be intoxicated, cited for public drunkenness and underage drinking, and released to a sober adult.