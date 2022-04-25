Manor Township, Armstrong County
Theft
State police at Kittanning reported that on April 18, a known representative of Armstrong Indoor Athletics came to the barracks to report a theft from one of its baseball teams.
Police reported Justin Cook, 34, of Shelocta, who coaches the 11U baseball team, will be charged for stealing approximately $12,000 over the past year from the 11U baseball team fund.
Police said Cook will be charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.
Young Township, Jefferson County
Theft
Unknown individuals removed a black tow-behind cart between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28 from a property located along Shema Lane, Young Township, Jefferson County, according to state police at Punxsutawney. Police ask that anyone with information contact state police at Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County
Theft
A calf was reportedly stolen from the pasture of a 65-year-old Rural Valley man some time between April 18 and April 20 at 222 Wilhelm Road, Plumcreek Township, according to state police at Kittanning. Police said the incident is still under investigation.
Assault
A 38-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was reportedly assaulted at 12:49 p.m. April 20 at Jefferson County Jail, according to state police at Punxsutawney. Police said the investigation remains open.
Rural Valley Borough
Physical harassment
Jason Walker, 50, of Rural Valley, reportedly shoved and struck a 40-year-old female victim, of Shelocta, at 9:08 p.m. April 8 on West Main Street, Rural Valley, according to state police at Kittanning.
Clymer Borough
DUI
A 34-year-old man was arrested for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia around 1:59 a.m., according to Clymer Borough police. Officers stopped the driver after he pulled out of a Sheetz parking lot, traveling at high speeds and failing to maintain lanes, and arrested him after conducting a standardized field sobriety test. Upon conducting a consent search of the vehicle, officers found marijuana and a glass pipe, according to Clymer police.