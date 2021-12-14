INDIANA
Reindeer stolen
Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, a resident along the 1000 block of School Street told Indiana Borough Police a metal reindeer decoration was stolen from the front yard of the resident’s home sometime between Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
Assault, harassment
Two Indiana residents face a preliminary hearing Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. on charges stemming from an incident shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday along the 1100 block of Church Street.
Indiana Borough Police reported, based on victims’ statements and injuries, that Tyler Pandullo, 25, held a female victim down while Holly Hoffman, 25, struck her repeatedly.
Pandullo was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond after an arraignment before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, on charges of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault and harassment, while a summons was sent to Hoffman, citing her for simple assault and harassment.
Hit-run DUI
A 42-year-old Indiana man faces charges that include being a habitual offender after a hit-run incident Saturday afternoon along the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
Indiana Borough police said officers responded to the crash scene and found the vehicle involved a few blocks away in a business parking lot.
Police said the driver was charged with accidents involving damage to attended property; driving under the influence with a suspended license, careless driving and driving with a suspended license as a habitual offender, in a filing with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Disorderly conduct
On Sunday shortly after midnight, the Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the area of the 600 block of Philadelphia Street for a report of a general disturbance.
Officers said a 57-year-old West Chester, Chester County, man was charged with disorderly conduct through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
CLYMER
Drugs, disorderly conduct
Clymer Borough Police Department said a 24-year-old Bridgeville, Allegheny County, man has been arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct after a traffic stop shortly after 8 p.m. Friday along the 200 block of Franklin Street.
AVONMORE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Grinch stolen
State police in the Kiski Valley said an inflatable Grinch lawn decoration was removed between 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday from the front yard of a home along Indiana Avenue. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.