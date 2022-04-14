WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Theft
A 40-year-old Robinson man had his credit/debit card stolen, valued at $800, at 9:58 a.m. April 2 along Jefferson Street, according to Pennsylvania state police at Indiana. Police are still investigating the theft.
CLYMER
Theft
A 43-year-old Clymer woman reported a theft of $1,700 in property at noon April 3 at 360 Sixth St., according to state police at Indiana. Police are still investigating the theft.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 22-year-old East Stroudsburg man was found in possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence at 7:08 p.m. March 25 along Route 422 West, according to state police at Indiana. Police are still investigating the incident.
Found property
Pennsylvania state police at Indiana responded to a report of found money at noon Saturday in the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave. State police ask that anyone with information contact them.
RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Domestic violence
Jeannie Skipper, 32, of Rural Valley, was arrested for simple assault and harassment at 8:43 p.m. April 7 along Schlemmer Road, according to state police at Kittanning.
Police were dispatched to an active domestic incident in which a male had reportedly gotten physical with his girlfriend before locking himself inside his bedroom. Upon arrival, police said they observed recent physical injuries to the male but no injuries to Skipper. Skipper was subsequently arrested, according to police.
Skipper’s preliminary hearing is set before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland at 1 p.m. April 19.