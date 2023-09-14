CLYMER
Disorderly conduct
On Aug. 26 at 11:26 p.m., Clymer Borough Police stopped a vehicle in the area of state Route 286 at 15th Street.
Responding officers said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Police said a consent search turned up a grinder containing marijuana and marijuana wax.
Izak Thompson and Maxwell Paul-Cook, both 19 of Indiana, each were cited for disorderly conduct. Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas in both cases.
On Monday at 2:02 p.m., Clymer Borough Police said, Betty Bottali, 55, of Clymer, engaged in an argument with officers regarding a parking issue along the 1500 block of Dixon Road.
Officers said she was cited for disorderly conduct and a citation to that effect has been filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
Resisting arrest
A preliminary hearing is pending before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch for Khadij Naim Davis, 34, of Commodore, in connection with a traffic stop on Sept. 8 at 11:35 p.m. along Diamondville Road.
Clymer Borough Police said Davis was a passenger in a car stopped for violations observed in the borough. Officers said Davis was seen flicking ashes out his window, and being in possession of an open container of alcohol.
Police said Davis resisted arrest as he was being taken into custody, and was under the influence of alcohol to the degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
Davis was cited for resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, public drunkenness, open container violation and scattering rubbish. He was taken into custody then released to the driver who was sober.
DUI, suspended license
On Sunday at approximately 12:58 a.m., Clymer Borough Police stopped a vehicle on Route 286 at Tanoma Road for vehicle violations.
Officers said the driver, Ashlee Duckett, 38, of Curwensville, Clearfield County, admitted to being under the influence of a controlled substance, Subutex, and had a suspended driver’s license.
Police said she failed a field sobriety test but later was released to a sober adult. She was cited for DUI, the suspended license and failing to stay in traffic lanes, and a preliminary hearing is pending before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Cited in crash
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea from an Ebensburg motorist in connection with a car-motorcycle crash that put a Carrolltown cyclist in Conemaugh Memorial Hospital.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Blake D. Eshelman, 20, of Ebensburg, was not injured when his car turned into the path of a motorcycle operated by Norman M. Rummel, 63, of Carrolltown, on Aug. 27 at 4:49 p.m. on Tipperary Road just south of Stiles Station Road.
Troopers said Rummel laid his bike on its right side to avoid a high-speed collision, but still incurred serious head, chest and back injuries.
He was treated at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance and flown to the Johnstown hospital.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
On Tuesday at 2:16 p.m., state police from Troop A, Indiana, responded to a domestic call at a home along Lingenfelter Road.
Troopers said it was a dispute between a 39-year-old New Florence man and his 57-year-old mother.
After an investigation, state police said, the New Florence man was cited for harassment.
