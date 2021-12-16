INDIANA
Parking boot stolen
Indiana Borough Police Department said it continues to investigate a report of a parking boot stolen from a vehicle along South EIghth Street.
The theft was discovered on Nov. 17. The boot is issued by Indiana Borough Parking Department officials, and its theft is a violation of the borough code.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Hit-run incidents
During the evening hours of Nov. 26, Indiana Borough Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run incident along the 300 block of Grant Street. A resident said he found his vehicle had been hit overnight, and that the perpetrator had fled the scene and did not report the collision.
The owner of the parked car said red paint transfer was found on the door of the struck vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
o o o
During the evening hours of Dec. 9, Indiana Borough Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run incident along the 1200 block of School Street. A resident said he found his vehicle had been hit overnight, and that the perpetrator had fled the scene and did not report the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft from vehicle
A 61-year-old Indiana area woman told state police someone entered her car as it was parked at the BiLo along North Fourth Street and stole a $600 Louis Vuitton purse containing $800 in U.S. currency, $50 worth of cosmetics, a checkbook with $50 in it, and various cards.
The woman said the car was burglarized between 1:45 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Wire fraud
On Monday at 5:36 p.m., an individual living along Martin Road reported to state policehe was sent a letter by Diverse Funding Associates of Getzville, N.Y., stating that that there was failure to pay for an item purchased through PayPal that created an outstanding balance on his credit card.
However, the man said, he never purchased anything through PayPal and that it was unknown who did it.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
DUI suspected
State police said a 30-year-old New Alexandria, Westmoreland County, man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a one-vehicle crash at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 along Route 403 South and Rexis Road.
Troopers said the investigation into that incident continues.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Identity fraud
A 56-year-old Clymer area resident reported on Dec. 1 at 10:29 a.m. to state police that unknown individuals had tried to obtain fraudulent unemployment benefits using his identity.