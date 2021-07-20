WHITE TOWNSHIP
Child’s bike stolen
A 51-year-old Indiana area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that an unknown White male stole a child’s bicycle from her porch along Medlar Drive around 9:30 p.m. on July 12.
The male is described as being in his 20s, with sandy brown hair, wearing light colored shorts, no shirt and tennis shoes.
The bike is described as a black and green boys’ mountain bike.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
Drugs, paraphernalia
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 22-year-old Willow Grove, Montgomery County, man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on July 15 at 11:17 p.m. along Wayne Avenue at Rose Street.
The matter remains under investigation.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 35-year-old Penn Run man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. Sunday on Route 403.
The matter remains under investigation.