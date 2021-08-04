CHEST TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI-drugs
State police at Punxsutawney said a 59-year-old Westover man was found to be driving under the influence and drugs were seen in his vehicle along Route 36 south of Pine Run Road on Monday at 8:49 p.m.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Tree stands stolen
A 37-year-old Torrance man told state police in the Kiski Valley that two tree stands, one valued at $450, the other at $190, were stolen from a location along Block Hilda Lane.
The incident was reported Saturday at 6:43 p.m.
Juvenile arrested
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 13-year-old Bradenville girl assaulted a 23-year-old female staff member at Adelphoi Village.
The incident was reported Saturday at 4:52 p.m.