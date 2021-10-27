BLAIRSVILLE
Warrant arrest
A Blairsville man has been arraigned in Westmoreland County on allegations he failed to appear for a hearing on a charge out of Murrysville of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said his officers came in contact with Tyler Ballengee, 32, while investigating reports of a possibly intoxicated man at Sheetz along East Market Street around 1 p.m. Monday.
Sacco said Ballengee was taken into custody and turned over to the Murrysville Police Department, who in turn delivered him to Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway.
Conway scheduled a preliminary hearing for 10:45 a.m. Nov. 9. According to court records, he remains free on an unsecured bond of $10,000.
INDIANA
Assault
On Monday at 8:30 a.m., Indiana Borough police reported, a 15-year-old male student punched a teacher at Adelphoi Village School, 220 N. Fifth St.
After an investigation, officers charged the juvenile with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment through Indiana County Juvenile Probation.