INDIANA
Citations issued
Indiana Borough police reported three area residents, all students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, were cited in recent days with violations of the borough noise ordinance.
Police wrote up Keenan Smith, 20, of Northern Cambria, at 10:57 p.m. Sept. 18, when officers answered a complaint of loud music being played at 401 S. Sixth St., and determined Smith was the resident.
Nicholas Dadowski, 21, of Glenshaw, Allegheny County, and Ryan Rajnath, 21, of Leola, Lancaster County, were cited early Friday with violations at 228 and 220 S. Seventh St., respectively, where officers received complaints of music that could be heard more than 50 feet from the houses, according to reports.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Grass sprayed
State police at Indiana said someone unlawfully damaged a grass lawn along the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue by spray-painting that the occupant at that address “is a rat.”
A 47-year-old man told troopers he believed the culprit is a 26-year-old Indiana-area man. Damage was estimated at $100 in the incident between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
Stolen vehicle
State police at Indiana said troopers located a stolen vehicle at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 12 along Grove Lane and took an 18-year-old Pittsburgh man into custody on a warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.
The vehicle belonged to a 20-year-old man from Verona, Allegheny County.
Troopers said the defendant also was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, and that charges are pending in the case.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
DUI
Luis Avila, 44, of Johnstown, faces a preliminary hearing before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on charges of driving under the influence, as well as summary counts of driving without a license, disregarding traffic lanes and careless driving.
State police said Avila was driving a Ford Econoline E250 van that was stopped along Route 56 at Spruce Hollow Road at 8:38 p.m. Aug. 29.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Scam attempted
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 22-year-old Avonmore man reported on Sept. 21 at 1:56 p.m. that someone attempted to scam him using a free dating web application.
The matter remains under investigation.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Suspended license
State police at the Troop C, Punxsutawney station said Benjamin Ross, 36, of Reynoldsville, was arrested Sept. 15 for driving with a license suspended due to driving under the influence, at a stop along Harmony Road at 1:21 p.m.
Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock is awaiting a plea in the case.