Pine Township
Man jailed
Dale McCullough, of Penn Run, was held at the Indiana County Jail on accusations that he threatened to kill his family members with a gun during a domestic dispute over the weekend on Route 422.
According to a report released today, state troopers intervened in the disturbance about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and captured McCullough, 67, outside a garage where his relatives had locked themselves inside.
McCullough was taken before on-call Judge Susanne Steffee for preliminary arraignment at 7:15 a.m. Sunday and was incarcerated when he was unable to post $25,000 bond. A hearing is set for Oct. 27 in Homer City District Court.
Troopers charged him with four counts each of making terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of disorderly conduct. Police identified the relatives only as a 43-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man and two 17-year-old girls, all of Penn Run.
White Township
Theft
State police reported that a Seward woman “was scammed out of $2,200 from a fraudulent Amazon Customer Service link” at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 on Fenton Road. No other information was provided.