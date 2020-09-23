INDIANA
Woman charged
Indiana Borough police said Gabrielle Crews, of Jamestown, Mercer County, drove a vehicle from Indiana to Sewickley, Allegheny County, on Sept. 1 without permission of the owner.
Police charged Crews, 29, with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Officers withheld the name of a North 10th Street resident who accused Crews.
A hearing is set for Nov. 5 in Indiana District Court.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Abuse probe
State police at Punxsutawney on Sunday investigated a reported that a 4-year-old girl may have been sexually assaulted on Millstone Road near Glen Campbell.
The investigation is ongoing. No suspects were identified.
WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State troopers answered a complaint of harassment by communication on Thursday on Dayton-Smicksburg Road and settled the matter by getting the people involved to block each other’s phone numbers and have no more contact with each other.
Police withheld the residents’ names and didn’t mention whether anyone was cited.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Man cited
Matthew Hill, of Blairsville, was discovered stumbling along Chestnut Ridge Road at 7:08 p.m. Sept. 13, was found to be intoxicated and was temporarily detained at the Indiana County Jail, state police reported.
Troopers cited Hill, 25, with a summary count of public drunkenness on Sept. 14 in Blairsville District Court.
Online court records show Hill also was cited with disorderly conduct stemming from an unrelated incident Sept. 13 in Burrell Township. The citation was filed Sept. 15.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
DUI
A Johnstown motorist was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol when troopers halted a Ford Econoline E250 van on Route 56 at Spruce Hollow Road at 8:38 p.m. Aug. 29, according to a report. Online court records show charges have not yet been filed.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Assault
State police charged Romman Dilts, of Aultman, with simple assault and harassment following what troopers described as “a domestic” at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 8 on Entry Road. Police withheld the name of a 26-year-old woman from Gillett, Bradford County, who raised the allegations against Dilts.
Online court records show no other charges have been filed.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
State police said a Blairsville man, 49, was tested for drug use following a crash at 6:33 a.m. Aug. 24 on Route 30.
Troopers said the driver’s car triggered a chain-reaction accident involving two others that had stopped for a red light at Georges Station Road.
Charges have not yet been filed. Police didn’t mention whether anyone was injured.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A 28-year-old Punxsutawney man was suspected of driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Reynoldsville-Falls Creek Road at 11:06 p.m. Sept. 11, according to a report released today by state police. Charges will be based on the result of a blood test, police said.
KITTANNING, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI
State police encountered a 20-year-old Dayton man at 3 a.m. Friday at the parking lot of Sheetz at Water Way and Walnut Street and suspected that he had driven there while inebriated, according to a report.
Charges are awaiting the result of a blood test.
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Someone stole a black plastic truck tool box, a set of four Pro Comp 17-inch wheels mounted with Eldorado Trailcutter RTX tires were stolen between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday from 2500 Dora Timblin Road.
Troopers withheld the name of a Punxsutawney man who reported the theft.
The loss was estimated at $360.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Threats
Darin Milliron, of Punxsutawney, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats, stalking and disorderly conduct and a summary count of harassment in a complaint filed at Punxsutawney District Court.
The charges were filed in the wake of what troopers called “a rolling domestic in progress” at 12:20 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Milliron, 45, threatened to kill Judy Milliron, 39, and stalked her on Elm Road and Birchwood Road.
Darin Milliron was released on unsecured bond to await court action.
DUI
A Dayton man, 21, was suspected of being inebriated during a traffic stop at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 6 on Harmony Road at Adrian Road, state police reported.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Driving under suspension
A 26-year-old Reynoldsville man was stopped on Harmony Road at 1:21 p.m. Sept. 15 and was suspected of driving after his privilege had been suspended due to a DUI conviction, state police said. Troopers have not yet filed charges.