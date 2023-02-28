SALTSBURG
Theft
Theft
Two Black males manipulated the Skills gambling machines to provide winning tickets at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Par Mar food store, 102 Washington St., Saltsburg, state police at Indiana reported.
The two males then used the winning tickets to collect $540 in cash, according to police.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Terroristic threats
A 10-year-old Homer City male threatened to shoot and kill an 11-year-old Homer City female between 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, along Route 56 East, state police at Indiana said.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft from motor vehicle
Approximately six gold-in-color chains for binding down loads on flat bed trailers, valued at $600, were stolen from a truck parked at the Auction Barn in Center Township at 12:17 a.m. Saturday, state police at Indiana reported.
Whoever stole the chains smashed a locked toolbox on the side of the truck, according to police.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at (724) 357-1960.
INDIANA
Hit-and-run
Indiana Borough Police received a report regarding a hit-and-run that took place between 11:55 a.m. and 1:24 p.m. Saturday along the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street.
The victim reported their vehicle was struck while parked in a metered parking spot, according to police.
Borough police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at (724) 349-2121.
