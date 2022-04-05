CENTER TOWNSHIP
Hit-run crash
State police said a tractor-trailer driven by Paul C. Harrington, 26, of Saint Cloud, Minn., struck a light pole causing it to fall over and break, after which Harrington drove away from the scene.
The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. March 30 on private property along Route 119. Police said witnesses gave a description of the truck, and Harrington later was identified.
He was cited for an accident involving damage to unattended property, for which Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting Harrington’s plea.
Public drunkenness
State police said officers were dispatched at 11:03 p.m. Friday to a location along Power Plant Road for the report of a man under the influence of a controlled substance while in a public place.
Troopers said Andrew Elliott, 32, of Dixonville, was transported to Indiana County Jail on a summary count of public drunkenness. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in the matter.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police said a 17-year-old Robinson girl was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana at 3:22 p.m. March 24 along Route 119.
Troopers said the juvenile was arrested, processed and released, with charges prepared and filed through the county’s juvenile probation office.