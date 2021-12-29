DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Man robbed of checks
Someone may have had a merry Christmas at the expense of an 80-year-old man.
The resident of Derry Lane told state police in the Kiski Valley that an individual he had hired to do odd jobs around his home stole seven personal checks from his residence between Dec. 19 and Sunday.
The victim told state police that the checks were used to make several unauthorized purchases.
Motorist falls asleep
State police in the Kiski Valley said a Mercedes-Benz driven by E.A. Sewellcunningham, 20, of Westbury, N.Y., crashed into the concrete barrier on the left side of William Penn Highway west of Ravine Park Road at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers said Sewellcunningham was traveling westbound when he fell asleep at the wheel.
He was cited for multiple traffic violations and Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers is awaiting pleas from him.