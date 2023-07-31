HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Fleeing and eluding
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Fleeing and eluding
State police at Punxsutawney arrested a 42-year-old Anita man after a vehicle pursuit at 9:14 p.m. Saturday along Wayne Road.
Police said they attempted to stop a red 2008 Polaris RZR after observing numerous traffic violations at the intersection between Wayne and Pike roads. The driver did not stop, however, and police initiated a vehicle pursuit that continued for several miles, according to police.
Eventually, police said, the driver came to a stop, and police took him into custody, processed him and transported him to Jefferson County Jail for arraignment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.