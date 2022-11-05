CENTER TOWNSHIP
Copper, steel wire stolen
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Copper, steel wire stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, is investigating a report of a theft of 50 feet of copper ground wire and 30 feet of steel clad wire from a Penelec substation along Lucerne Road, sometime between 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
A chain link fence was damaged during the break-in, valued at $50. The wire was valued at $310.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Ryan Williams at the Troop A, Indiana, state police barracks, (724) 357-1960.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Assault with serious injury
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Cory Baker, 40, of Kittanning, has been jailed in lieu of $20,000 bond pending a formal arraignment Wednesday before Senior Armstrong County Judge Kenneth G. J. Valasek on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after an incident on Oct. 24 at an address along Kittanning Avenue in Wayne Township.
State police said a counselor reported that one of her clients came to his appointment with what turned out to be a broken jaw that required immediate surgery at UPMC Presbyterian.
The victim said his brother-in- law Baker assaulted him after a verbal argument. Baker was initially arraigned before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.
