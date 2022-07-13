INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Two Indiana residents were cited in recent days for public drunkenness by Indiana Borough Police Department.
On Saturday at around 1:40 a.m., police said, John Lee Barto, 28, was found laying in the street along the 200 block of North Sixth.
On Sunday at 11:42 p.m., police said, officers encountered Carlton C. Shellhammer, 59, along the 700 block of Maple Street.
In both cases, Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Vendors robbed
State police in the Kiski Valley said two vendors, a 59-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman, both from Blairsville, were robbed of jewelry at the Jonnet flea market along William Penn Highway.
The theft was reported on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Troopers said 13 pairs of earrings, valued at $65, two bracelets, valued at $10, and five rings, valued at $50, were taken.
Anyone with information about the robbers is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.
Harassment
State police in the Kiski Valley responded on July 6 at 6 p.m. to an altercation between patients at Torrance State Hospital.
A 25-year-old woman was charged with harassment. Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers is awaiting a plea in that case.