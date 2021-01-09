SYKESVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Rape
State police in the Kiski Valley are investigating a reported rape of a 12-year-old Avonmore, Westmoreland County, girl that was said to happen on Dec. 11 at 8 a.m. at an address along Grant Street.
Troopers said the report was provided by ChildLine Referral.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Window broken
State police in the Kiski Valley are asking the public for any information they may have about an incident Dec. 28 at 12:46 p.m. along Billings Road.
A 55-year-old Blairs-ville-area woman told troopers someone broke the window on her residence along Billings Drive.
Calls can be made to state police at (724) 697-5780.