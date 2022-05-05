DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Harassment
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 33-year-old resident of Torrance State Hospital assaulted a 45-year-old woman during an incident on Monday at 8:59 a.m.
Troopers said the suspect is accused of slapping the victim in the back of her head.
NORTH BUFFALO TWP., ARMSTRONG CO.
Stalking
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said unknown individuals attached an Air Tag to a vehicle belonging to a 19-year-old Dayton woman.
The incident took place between midnight April 3 and 10:55 a.m. on April 4.