BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Burglary nets $50,000
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 2:44 am
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Burglary nets $50,000
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, are investigating the report of a burglary that occurred in an apartment along Nelson Road that was discovered Tuesday at 7:50 p.m.
A 22-year-old Avonmore area man told troopers that someone broke in and stole a safe containing approximately $50,000 in cash and other miscellaneous items.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Dog law violation
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 19-year-old Apollo woman was charged through Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James A. Andring with a dog law violation affecting a 67-year-old Apollo woman.
The incident occurred along Terrace Avenue and was reported on Wednesday at 1:21 p.m.
The name of the suspect was not available on the state courts website.
