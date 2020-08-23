PLUMCREEK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI crash
State police at Kittanning said a 61-year-old Elderton man was taken into custody on Wednesday at 7:08 p.m. after a one-vehicle crash on Copper Valley Road at Barks Hill Road.
Troopers said the man, who was not identified, ran his green Toyota Tacoma off the roadway and struck a tree, causing the car to overturn onto the driver’s side.
State police said the driver was not injured and the matter is under investigation as a case of driving under the influence of drugs.
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State Police stopped a Mitsubishi sedan for a summary traffic violation at 12:35 a.m. on Saturday at Cherry and North Findley Streets. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver, a 35-year-old male of Punxsutawney, was under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending lab results.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Door damaged
State police in the Kiski Valley said someone broke the glass portion of an exterior storm door on a home along Pandora Road. The home’s 71-year-old occupant told troopers that it happened sometime between 3 p.m. Aug. 4 and 2:49 p.m. Aug. 5. Damage was estimated at $100. State police asked anyone with information to call the Kiski Valley station at (724) 697-5780.