INDIANA
Vandalism
Indiana Borough Police said a citation has been filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl against a juvenile male who vandalized an entrance door and broke a glass window at the Adelphoi Village School, 220 North Fifth St.
The incident was reported Dec. 7 at 3:06 p.m.
Loud noise
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Daniel Belfonti, 22, of Slatington, Lehigh County, who was issued a non-traffic citation by Indiana Borough Police for violating the borough’s noise ordinance.
Officers said they were called Dec. 10 at 8:11 a.m. to the 200 block of South Seventh Street, where music coming from a speaker could be heard several blocks away.
Waived charges
According to court records, Jeffrey Cole Laney, 21, of Lebanon, Lebanon County, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on misdemeanor counts of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct and summary traffic violations, stemming from an Indiana Borough Police traffic stop Oct. 31 at 10:40 p.m. along the 1100 block of Grant Street.
Officers said Laney exited his vehicle and pushed a uniformed officer on scene before being taken into custody.