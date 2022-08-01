DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Harassment
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 3:58 am
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Harassment
Pennsylvania state police at Kiski Valley responded to an active domestic situation at 8:37 a.m. Friday along Northwind Lane, according to state police.
A 44-year-old Derry woman and a 41-year-old Derry man were cited for harassment.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
False identification
A 23-year-old Natrona Heights man provided false identification to state police at Kiski Valley before fleeing by foot at 7:09 p.m. July 21 along Second Street.
Charges for providing false identification to law enforcement and fleeing to avoid apprehension due to an outstanding warrant are pending, according to state police.
