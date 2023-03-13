BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Occasional snow showers. High 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 13, 2023 @ 2:49 am
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Punxsutawney arrested a 35-year-old Mahaffey man for hitting his wife at 12:47 a.m. March 5 along Byers Road.
Police said the man got into a verbal altercation with his 34-year-old wife and back-handed her for using a cellphone.
Police cited the husband with a non-traffic citation for summary harassment.
