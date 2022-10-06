BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, investigated an assault which occurred on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. where a 48-year-old Indiana area man was the victim.
Troopers say a 23-year-old Seward man was involved. Charges were filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 23-year-old man from Davidsville, Somerset County, was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:04 a.m. along Route 56 East.
Troopers said the man fled the scene after the crash but eventually was found in the tree line near the crashed vehicle.
State police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. are pending blood results.
ooo
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 23-year-old Johnstown man was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:27 a.m. along Plant Road.
Troopers said the man made a wrong turn onto Plant Road and crashed into the cement curb and steel security poles at the Conemaugh Power Plant security shack before rolling onto its driver’s side.
State police said the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Charges before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. are pending blood results.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Drug overdose
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said troopers were called to a South Second Street address on Monday at 8:36 p.m. because of a drug overdose.
However, the apparent victim, a 50-year-old Apollo woman, refused to be transported by emergency medical units to a nearby hospital.