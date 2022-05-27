INDIANA
DUI
Indiana Borough Police cited two motorists for driving under the influence in separate incidents earlier this spring.
The first was March 27 at around 3 a.m., when a 20-year-old Canonsburg woman was pulled over along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.
The other happened April 23 shortly before 3 a.m., when a 22-year-old Harrisburg woman was pulled over along the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
Both are awaiting preliminary hearings before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said a 37-year-old Indiana man was cited for public drunkenness on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. along the 600 block of Maple Street.
Police said he had fallen to the ground and suffered injuries, and was under the influence of a controlled substance to a degree where he was a danger to himself.
Police said the man was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and a non-traffic citation would be filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.