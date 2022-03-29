INDIANA COUNTY
‘Impaired driver’ detail
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a roving/mobile “Impaired Driver” enforcement detail was conducted between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday throughout the county.
As a result, state police conducted 35 traffic stops, which resulted in five arrests for driving under the influence, 18 citations and 25 warnings.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Trash scattered
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, rubbish was found scattered on the side of Route 210.
State police at Kittanning said it was from a garbage bag that had ripped open.
However, as no identifying items were found in the trash, state police determined that the matter could not be solved and closed the incident.