Police Log slide

INDIANA COUNTY

‘Impaired driver’ detail

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a roving/mobile “Impaired Driver” enforcement detail was conducted between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday throughout the county.

As a result, state police conducted 35 traffic stops, which resulted in five arrests for driving under the influence, 18 citations and 25 warnings.

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY

Trash scattered

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, rubbish was found scattered on the side of Route 210.

State police at Kittanning said it was from a garbage bag that had ripped open.

However, as no identifying items were found in the trash, state police determined that the matter could not be solved and closed the incident.

Tags