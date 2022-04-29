BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Trespassing
A nontraffic citation has been filed with Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali against a 49-year-old Salix man for trespassing on the property of a 75-year-old Nicktown-area man along Marie Vock Lane.
State police from Troop A, Ebensburg, were called by the property owner at 6:01 a.m. Monday. He said the suspect had been told several times to stay off the property.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Sign damaged
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a silver and red sign valued at $1,600 was damaged at Chestnut Grove Church along Lipp Road.
Troopers were told the incident happened between 9:30 p.m. April 13 and 9:30 a.m. April 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (814) 938-0510.