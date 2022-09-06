YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said various miscellaneous household items were found on state Route 436 near the intersection with U.S. Route 119 on Friday at about 9:42 a.m.
To claim the lost items, callers should contact Trooper Alexander S. Watters at the state police barracks, (814) 938-0510.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, ALLEGHENY COUNTY
DUI-drugs
A 57-year-old Rural Valley woman faces charges before Brackenridge Magisterial District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drugs and paraphernalia, after a traffic stop on July 28 at 4:17 p.m.
The stop was made on the southbound lanes of state Route 28. Other information was not available on the state courts website.
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Drug paraphernalia
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, responded to the report of a disabled motorist along Upper Hays Run Road on Wednesday at 5:52 p.m., and found a white pickup truck partially on the roadway.
Troopers said a tow was being prepared for the truck when its owner was driven there.
State police said Scotty Cravener, 37, of Dayton, was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was charged and Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is waiting to schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.
CANOE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY
Property damage and terroristic threats
State police at Punxsutawney found Warren Hubbard, 55, of Indiana, in violation of a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order and charged him with violating the PFA, reckless burning/exploding of property, terroristic threats and criminal mischief/property damage at 12:28 a.m. Sunday along Church Road, according to police.
Police said Hubbard had vandalized a 2004 Jeep. Hubbard was unable to post bail, which was set at $10,000, according to the court docket. Hubbard is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.