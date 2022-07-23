INDIANA
Parked vehicle hit
On Thursday at 7 a.m., the owner of a white Nissan vehicle told Indiana Borough Police that someone struck and damaged the vehicle sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and early Thursday along Maryland Way.
Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Vehicle pursuit
An Indiana man is free on $20,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock on multiple charges stemming from a police pursuit on July 2.
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said Logan Christopher Wells, 20, led troopers on a 20-mile pursuit that ended with his vehicle crashing into a guide rail on Route 36 and Coolspring Road at 6:54 p.m.
He was taken into custody and arraigned the following morning before Reynoldsville Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on 59 counts, including two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and two misdemeanor counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Hit-run crash
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a vehicle making a left-hand turn from Wells Road onto Griffith Road struck a shrub then kept going west on Griffith Road without stopping.
The incident happened on Thursday at 1:41 p.m.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Fence damaged
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a Toyota Corolla driven by an unidentified individual made an illegal U-turn in the middle of the road along state Route 1018 and damaged a white plastic split fence on July 1 just before 7 p.m.
Troopers said the motorist got out and looked at the damage before fleeing the scene.
State police said a witness watched the crash happen.
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Burglary
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, are investigating a burglary on Tuesday between midnight and 1:30 p.m. at a house along Route 536.
A 27-year-old Mayport man told troopers he saw an unidentified man on the back porch of that residence and chased him through the yard and down the street.
Troopers said residents are encouraged to lock their doors and windows and be on the lookout for this individual.
Anyone with information can call state police at (814) 938-0510.