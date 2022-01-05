INDIANA
DUI
A Clymer man was cited for driving under the influence Dec. 29 at 11:47 p.m. along the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street.
Indiana Borough Police Department said the man was found to be intoxicated and taken into custody, then released to a sober person.Police said a criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Public drunkenness
State police said Brandon Cook, 40, of Creekside, was found sleeping in the lobby of Center for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine on the Indiana Regional Medical Center campus Monday at 11:28 a.m.
Troopers responded to reports of an intoxicated man sleeping in that lobby and learned that Cook was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.
State police said Cook was taken into custody for public drunkenness and transported to the Indiana County Jail.
According to court records, Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea from him.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Girl injured
On New Year’s Day at 4:33 a.m., state police responded to a disturbance along Route 286 East.
Troopers said Jeremy Lute, 33, of Marion Center, got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend, during which a juvenile female who tried to intervene was struck in the face, causing a minor injury.
State police said Lute was intoxicated. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct and summary counts of harassment and public drunkenness. Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is waiting to conduct a preliminary hearing for Lute.