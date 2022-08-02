BLAIRSVILLE
DUI and firearms
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
BLAIRSVILLE
DUI and firearms
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 32-year-old man from Brundidge, Ala., was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance on July 30 at 2:20 a.m. along Dixon Street and Route 22.
Troopers said the man also was in possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia and two loaded firearms.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 34-year-old Black Lick woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that her identity had been stolen in an incident on July 7 at 6:19 p.m.
The matter remains under investigation.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 63-year-old Creekside man was discovered to be driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop on July 29 at 1:24 a.m. along Routes 85 and 119.
The matter remains under investigation.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Items stolen
A 53-year-old Clymer woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a $300 wedding ring, a pen and pencil valued at $50, various makeup products valued at $25 and a $10 computer mouse were stolen from an address along Route 286.
The theft was reported on July 3 at 3:30 p.m.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Unemployment fraud
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, are investigating a case of identity theft, where a 33-year-old Yatesboro man’s information was used to file for fraudulent unemployment benefits.
The complaint was filed on July 20.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.