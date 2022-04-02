WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI suspected
State police said a 48-year-old Rural Valley man was found asleep and showing signs of impairment at the gas pumps at a service station along Ben Franklin Road South on Wednesday at 8:16 a.m.
Troopers said charges of suspicion of driving under the influence are pending before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
State police said a 20-year-old Butler man was observed conducting multiple traffic violations and was stopped on March 26 at 1:08 a.m. along Indian Springs Road at Wayne Avenue.
Troopers said charges of driving under the influence involving alcohol are pending before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Identity theft
A 23-year-old Indiana area woman told state police that an unknown individual filed for unemployment using her name.
She told troopers on Monday afternoon that she had never filed for unemployment.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Criminal trespass
In a report issued Friday, state police said an unknown individual or individuals unlawfully entered a home and garage along Pine Street between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022.
As reported by the owner, the individual or individuals may have been squatting in the home and garage, as furniture and clothing were moved and disturbed, and items that did not belong to the homeowner or his family were discovered in both the home and the garage.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
On March 26 at 11:26 p.m., according to state police, a 25-year-old Export man was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance.
The matter remains under investigation.