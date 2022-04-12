CANOE TOWNSHIP
Physical harassment/assault
Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney cited a 17-year-old and a 38-year-old male, both of Rossiter, for summary harassment after a verbal altercation between the two turned physical and the individuals began pushing each other at 2:15 p.m. April 2 on Clinton Street.
CLYMER
DUI/drugs
Clymer Borough police officers stopped Tony Lee Rummell, 38, for a possible DUI when they found Rummell under the influence of a controlled substance at 7:13 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Franklin Street, according to Clymer police.
Rummell’s passenger, Matthew Greene, who had warrants out for his arrest from Cambria County, provided officers with false information regarding his identity, police said.
Officers found heroin, methamphetamine, two meth pipes and other drug paraphernalia inside Rummell’s vehicle after conducting a consent search.
Officers transported Green to the Indiana County jail and booked him on his warrants. Rummel was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for blood testing after admitting to smoking meth earlier that day.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
DUI
Jeremy Lute, 33, of Marion Center, was found driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance at 2:04 a.m. Friday at the intersection between Ash Road and Poplar Road, according to state police.
Lute had initially fled from state police at Indiana who were attempting to pull him over for a traffic stop, police reported.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Domestic violence
State police at Indiana arrested a 42-year-old female from Ford City after responding to a domestic violence incident involving a 35-year-old male victim from Saltsburg at 8:38 p.m. March 29 on White Street.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Ice cream theft
Dylan Rider, 27, of Homer City, was charged by state police at Indiana for taking three ice cream cups from Dairy Queen without paying at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday at 1033 Route 22 Highway West, according to state police.
Police said Rider could be seen on camera walking to the cooler, taking three ice cream cups and facing away from the cashier before placing them in his jacket pocket and leaving.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Stolen vehicle
State police at Indiana recovered a stolen gold 2016 Subaru Outback Sport while assisting the Greensburg city police department with a warrant for a 38-year-old male from Indiana at 2:09 a.m. Thursday on Grant Street, according to state police. Greensburg city police will recover the vehicle from the Pennsylvania state police at Indiana barracks.