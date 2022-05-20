BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drug possession
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, have arrested a 34-year-old Mahaffey man on charges that included driving under the influence, drug possession and endangering the welfare of three children, a boy aged 13 and girls ages 6 and 14.
The arrest occurred during a traffic stop at 6:28 p.m. May 7 along Colonel Drake Highway and West Main Street.
VARIOUS
Unemployment fraud
A 60-year-old Rossiter man told state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, that an unknown individual gained possession of his personal identifying information on May 1 and used it in an attempt to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
A 31-year-old Blairsville area woman gave state police in the Kiski Valley a report regarding unemployment fraud.
Troopers said the report was dated Jan. 25.
The investigation is ongoing.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Harassment
A 40-year-old Torrance woman was cited for harassment after a 60-year-old Uniontown woman was pushed on May 18 at 6:08 p.m. at Torrance State Hospital.