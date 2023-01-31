BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
Mailbox damaged
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 10:55 am
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
Mailbox damaged
A 75-year-old Blairsville area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone damaged his mailbox, possibly with a baseball bat.
The damage was discovered Saturday at 2:34 p.m. Value of the damaged property was estimated at $45.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
CLYMER
DUI-alcohol
On Sunday at 2:18 a.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a 28-year-old Clymer man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol along Hancock and Third streets.
The matter remains under investigation.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Bullet fired at garage
A 49-year-old Sagamore-area woman told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that her garage door along Fifth Street was found to have a single bullet hole in it.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 543-2011.
