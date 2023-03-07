BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Domestic incident
On Sunday at 11:14 p.m., state police from Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched to what was termed an active domestic incident along Cribbs Street, involving a 31-year-old Northern Cambria man and his 47-year-old girlfriend from Black Lick.
There troopers said they learned that it was a verbal argument that escalated when Brian Reed punched the woman in her left eye with a closed fist, shoved her into a wall causing injury to the rear right side of her head, punched her several times and began to strangle her.
State police said the woman showed a swollen and red left eye, a large lump on the back right of her neck and bruising marks consistent with strangulation. Reed was arraigned Monday morning before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee who placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on March 14 at 10:15 a.m.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI-Alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 22-year-old Boswell, Somerset County, man was found to be under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. on Indian Springs Road at Wayne Avenue.
The man was not identified. Troopers said charges are pending blood results.
GRANT TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
A 71-year-old Rochester Mills man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that an unknown vehicle became stuck in the yard at B&J Restaurant, 4707 Richmond Road, on Wednesday at 4 p.m., causing damage.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960 and refer to incident number PA2023-142409.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI-Alcohol
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 39-year-old Kittanning man was stopped on U.S. Route 422 about a quarter-mile east of state Route 2021 at 1:39 a.m. Sunday, and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Troopers said a chemical breath test turned up a blood alcohol rate of 0.141%. The man, who was not identified, was released but charges were filed with Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.