INDIANA
Drug possession
Indiana Borough Police responding to a disabled vehicle along Virginia Avenue on Dec. 27 found that the vehicle’s occupant, Alex Hinesty, 31, of Indiana, was wanted on a warrant.
Officers said Hinesty also was in possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.
He faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 8 at 2:45 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Fentanyl possession
On Monday, Indiana Borough Police filed charges against Steven Wray, 29, of Curwensville, Clearfield County, for possession of fentanyl.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. along North Fourth Street where police said Wray was in possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.
Wray is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Phone scam
Indiana Borough Police Department said it is investigating a phone scam that targeted a residence along Grant Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were told that an unknown man was impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s deputy inquiring about counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
Anyone with information about this scam is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
Crash, DUI
On Nov. 1 at 6:45 p.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a two-vehicle crash along Philadelphia Street.
Officers said one of the drivers, Raymond Stambaugh, 75, of Arcadia, was under the influence of alcohol to a degree that he was incapable of safe driving.
Indiana Borough Police said Stambaugh was arrested for driving under the influence and Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police reported these arrests in recent weeks. All were taken into custody for blood tests, released to a sober adult, and await hearings before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl:
• On Nov. 18 at 11:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop along Wayne Avenue and found the driver, Sofia Pulizzi, 20, of Export, was under the influence of alcohol.
• On Nov. 19 at 1:04 a.m., Indiana Borough Police said officers conducted a traffic stop along Wayne Avenue and found the driver, Alexandra M. McCurdy, 20, of Goldsboro, York County, to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree that she was unable to drive.
• On Nov. 20 at 1:55 a.m., Indiana Borough Police said officers conducted a traffic stop along School Street and found the driver, Saylor F. Huwe, 20, of McDonald, Washington County, to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree that he was unable to drive.
Public drunkenness
On Sunday at 1:13 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a report of a man sitting on the sidewalk along North Fifth Street.
Officers said they found Dean Smith, 52, of Indiana, was intoxicated to a point where he was a danger to himself or others. Indiana Borough Police said Smith was cited for public drunkenness and Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl awaits a plea in the matter.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 36-year-old Creekside man was cited for harassment after an incident early Sunday along Redding Run Road.
Troopers said the suspect threatened a woman, striking her in the face and twice pushing her to the ground.
A court docket for the suspect was not available Monday evening.