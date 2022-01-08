INDIANA
Stroller stolen
On Dec. 29, Indiana Borough Police Department took a report of the theft of a double baby stroller from a common area along North Eighth Street.
The victim reported it was taken between 7 p.m. Dec. 28 and 7 a.m. Dec. 29.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Check bounces
A 47-year-old Blairsville area man told state police on Wednesday, he deposited a check he received in the mail for $2,475 in return for purchasing $1,000 worth of gift cards and sending pictures of the gift cards to a fictitious phone number.
The man told troopers the check did not clear and was returned.
State police said the investigation continues.