INDIANA
Items taken from vehicle
Indiana Borough Police Department is investigating a theft of two pocket knives, a bag of beef jerky and a pack of cigarettes from a vehicle that had been parked along the 300 block of South Fourteenth Street between 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity theft
Shortly after noon Friday, state police at Punxsutawney investigated a case of identity theft where an unknown individual used the personal information of a resident living along Saint Jacobs Church Road to open a Harbor Freight credit card.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.