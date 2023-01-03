INDIANA
Violation of court order
Indiana Borough Police said a 56-year-old Somerset man was charged with violating a court order against a known person at an address along the 100 block of North Second Street on Christmas Day between 5 and 11 p.m.
Police said charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Making a false report
On Dec. 3 at 3:49 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to a residence along the 600 block of South Fourth Street for a disturbance.
Police said a 29-year-old Indiana woman provided a false statement about what had occurred.
Officers said charges later were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said officers responding to a business along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street found a 55-year-old Indiana man who was intoxicated and causing a disturbance.
Police said the man was arrested and charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
o o o
On New Year’s Day at 12:29 a.m., Indiana Borough Police said, a 22-year-old Johnstown woman was found to be intoxicated at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave.
Officers said a charge of public drunkenness was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
o o o
On New Year’s Day at 1:41 a.m., Indiana Borough Police said, a 22-year-old Valier, Jefferson County, man was found to be intoxicated at Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St.
Officers said the man was taken into custody, then released to a sober person, and charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Cited for crash
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Nicole L. Reppard, 40, of Ford City, Armstrong County, was cited for driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed after an accident on Christmas Eve at 1:01 p.m.
Troopers said Reppard’s vehicle hit a curb along Warren Road at its intersection with Ben Franklin Road South.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in the matter.