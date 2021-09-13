INDIANA
Package stolen
Indiana Borough Police Department said a delivered package was stolen from a common area of an apartment complex along the 400 block of South 13th Street.
A resident of that complex said it was delivered at approximately 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and found to be stolen at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Welcome sign stolen
Indiana Borough Police Department said it is investigating a theft of a six-foot-tall sign, painted blue with “WELCOME” in white letters, from the front of a residence along the 1100 block of School Street.
Police were told the sign was stolen during the overnight hours on Sunday. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said charges are to be filed against a Home couple, ages 45 and 44, for drug possession.
Troopers said the 45-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
They said the woman was taken into custody by Indiana County probation officers while the man was released on the scene after the incident Thursday at 11:24 a.m.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Underage drinking
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 19-year-old male from Creekside and a 16-year-old female from Home were determined to be intoxicated at an address along Route 403 Thursday at 12:34 p.m.
Troopers said the pair was cited for underage drinking and released to their mothers.