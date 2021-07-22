INDIANA
Online house scam
On Wednesday, Indiana Borough Police received a report from a real estate company regarding a possible scam, involving a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for a house along the 100 block of South 13th Street.
Police said the person who placed the advertisement attempted to obtain money from people for the property, but the real estate company confirmed that the individual has no ownership over the property nor authority to place the advertisement. IBPD is warning people against providing personal information to people over the phone or social media whose identities they cannot confirm.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Traffic stop-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 66-year-old Indiana man and 50-year-old Indiana woman were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Monday at 3:28 a.m. along Warren Road and Horseshoe Drive.
Troopers said the man also was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Names of the pair were not released and no docket was available on the state courts website.
CLYMER
DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 28-year-old Heilwood man was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Sunday at 1:52 a.m. along Franklin Street.
Troopers said the man was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood draw, and charges are pending toxicology results.